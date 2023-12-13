556,217 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 556,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,860,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

