6,116 Shares in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

