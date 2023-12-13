63,271 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219,130. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2489 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

