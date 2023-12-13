67,116 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XEL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 646,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

