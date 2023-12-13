7,375 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

