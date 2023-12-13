8,084 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.71. 49,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.