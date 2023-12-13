84,994 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 1.7% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after purchasing an additional 96,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,401,000 after buying an additional 95,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWU opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

