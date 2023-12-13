8,583 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.85 and a 200-day moving average of $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $466.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- REV Group is a speculative buy for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.