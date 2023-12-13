89,871 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 1,702,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

