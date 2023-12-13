95,065 Shares in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Acquired by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Sinclair comprises approximately 1.1% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman bought 12,053 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

