98,645 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 455,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

