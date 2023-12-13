AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,670 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

