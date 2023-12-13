ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.07

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 521959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

