abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Performance
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 444.75 ($5.58). 73,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,428. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 391 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 495 ($6.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £683.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 438.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.83.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile
