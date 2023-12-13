Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SLRN opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.