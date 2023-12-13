Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 6.4%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 121,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,045,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,400,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,674,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,151,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.