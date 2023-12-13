Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

ACHL stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

