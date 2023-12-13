Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,611,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 211,001 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

