Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Up 52.0% in November

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 192,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 166.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

