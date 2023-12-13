Adalta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,688,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,593 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,305. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

