Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,740 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $79.72. 160,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

