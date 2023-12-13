Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

