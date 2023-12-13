Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.64. 345,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.22. The company has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

