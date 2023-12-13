ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.30. 321,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,660,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

ADT Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ADT by 136.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Further Reading

