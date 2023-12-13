AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $99.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Up 0.7 %

AECOM stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 236.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

