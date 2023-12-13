Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 1.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $127.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

