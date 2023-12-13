Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.