Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on AGRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.