Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.