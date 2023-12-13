Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on A. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

