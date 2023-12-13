agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 2.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 101,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,900,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 0.45.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 228.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

