AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

