Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Raised by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 818,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,699. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

