Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Agrify Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($7.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 564.58% and a negative net margin of 546.59%.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
