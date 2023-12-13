Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agrify Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($7.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 564.58% and a negative net margin of 546.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify

Agrify Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agrify by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

(Get Free Report)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.