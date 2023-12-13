AIFG Consultants Ltd. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPHD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

TPHD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. 14,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,777. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.