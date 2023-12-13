AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 1,153 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 196,683 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

