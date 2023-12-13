Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Up 79.5% in November

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ainos Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIMD opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 874.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

