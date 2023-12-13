Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
