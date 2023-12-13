Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air T in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

