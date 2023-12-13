Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,018 shares of company stock worth $3,598,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. 303,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,244. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

