Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 544 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 2.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $229,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 400,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

