Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,486 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 512,600 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Playtika by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 1,215,892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $18,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Playtika stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 99,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,118. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

