Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expensify were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth $212,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth $158,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Expensify by 11.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth $227,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at $195,606.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 47,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,606.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $144,970.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,621 shares of company stock valued at $541,537. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Trading Down 0.9 %

Expensify stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

About Expensify

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.