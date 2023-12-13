Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 3,819 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 641,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,825. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

