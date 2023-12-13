Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

