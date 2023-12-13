Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 245,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.