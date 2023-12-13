Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

WSM stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

