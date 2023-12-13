Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. 2,215,279 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.