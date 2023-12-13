Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Lowered by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,027 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

