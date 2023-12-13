Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 104,785 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,785 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.36% of Teck Resources worth $77,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. 265,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

