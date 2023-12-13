Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 70,868 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $34,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,679,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

