Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,090 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $49,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 126,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,458. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.